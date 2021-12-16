NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in his North Highlands apartment this week, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified the person killed as Eric Martin Steele, 55.
Investigators said they received a call Tuesday from another resident in the complex located along Harrison Street who requested a welfare check on a person later identified as Steele.
The caller reported that, two days prior, multiple residents said they heard a gunshot and shattering glass, and no one had been seen leaving or entering the apartment since.
When deputies arrived at the apartment complex Tuesday, Steele’s body was found.
There is no available information on a suspect at this time.
Anyone who may have information on the situation is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.