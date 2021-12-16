SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was arrested in connection to a jewelry store robbery that happened in South Sacramento in early December, authorities announced on Thursday.
James Jonathan Pizzagrani, 36, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he faces charges of felony robbery, possession of. firearm by a felon and vehicle theft.READ MORE: Suspect Arrested, Another Sought After Officer Shot In Turlock
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Pizzagrani also had felony warrants out of three counties. He will be held on $1-million bail if his parole hold is lifted.READ MORE: Driver Of Big Rig Dies After Crashing On Del Paso Road Near I-5
Two robbers had targeted a Florin Road jewelry store and got away with approximately $300,000 worth of merchandise.
The sheriff’s office said Pizzagrani was armed when he was arrested at a motel in Pinole.MORE NEWS: Sierra Snow: Sacramento Family Stuck in Tahoe, Snowplow Driver Digs Out Vehicles
Investigators are still working to identify the second suspect in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.