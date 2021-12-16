SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District said power should be fully restored by 6 a.m. Friday to those impacted by this week’s explosion and fire at a downtown Sacramento substation.
The outage was caused by a fire at SMUD Substation A in downtown Sacramento Tuesday morning. The utility said much of downtown Sacramento is served by three networks from that substation.
Around 1,300 customers, including businesses and government buildings, were left powerless within a six-block radius.
SMUD said Networks 1 and 3 were restored by 9 a.m. Wednesday, and 550 customers on Network 2 will remain without power until Friday's expected restoration.
Network 2 reportedly suffered extensive damage in the fire.
According to SMUD, power will begin transferring back to those on Network 2 at around 1 a.m. Friday. The transfer is expected to be complete by 6 a.m.
During that five-hour span, SMUD said customers on Network 3 — 66 residential and 112 businesses — will see their power shutoff as the final step to full restoration involves ensuring the networks are tied in to one another.
SMUD said they are reaching out to impacted customers by phone and cautioned against using generators during that five-hour span, advising they be turned off by midnight to avoid complications in the power restoration effort.