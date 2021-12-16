TURLOCK (CBS13) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Turlock Thursday evening, authorities said.
At this time, it is unknown if anyone has been shot.
According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a deputy with an auto theft task force had put out a call for help. The situation was unfolding in the area of Lane and High streets.
The Turlock Police Department said a shooting occurred but it was unclear if a law enforcement official discharged a weapon. It is unclear if a deputy or police officer was involved in the shooting.
This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates.