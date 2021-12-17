CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Homicide investigators have made an arrest after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Suisun City RV park, police said Friday.

The Suisun City Police Department said officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of a man on the ground at the Almond Acres RV Park along Olive Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead by responding medics. His name has not yet been released.

Suisun City resident Fernando Jose Figueroa-Miranda, 21, was identified as a suspect and arrested Friday afternoon.

He was booked into the Solano County Jail on charges of murder and mayhem.