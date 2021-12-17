SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Homicide investigators have made an arrest after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Suisun City RV park, police said Friday.
The Suisun City Police Department said officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of a man on the ground at the Almond Acres RV Park along Olive Avenue.READ MORE: Heavy Police Presence Near Mango's In Midtown Sacramento
The man was pronounced dead by responding medics. His name has not yet been released.READ MORE: Witnesses Describe Shooting Outside Massive Funeral Service In Oak Park
Suisun City resident Fernando Jose Figueroa-Miranda, 21, was identified as a suspect and arrested Friday afternoon.MORE NEWS: San Joaquin Deputy Hits Off-Duty Stockton Police Officer With Patrol Car
He was booked into the Solano County Jail on charges of murder and mayhem.