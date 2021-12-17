TURLOCK (CBS13) — One suspect is in custody and the search is underway for a second suspect after an officer was shot in Turlock Thursday evening, authorities said.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was shot but is expected to be OK. In a news conference Thursday night, Turlock police said it was a California Highway Patrol officer who was shot.

The situation was unfolding in the area of Lane and High streets. The sheriff’s office said a deputy with an auto theft task force had put out a call for help. Multiple agencies are a part of the task force.

Turlock police said the incident stemmed from a freeway shooting that happened Wednesday evening. Authorities located the suspect Thursday along High Street, and that suspect opened fire on law enforcement as they approached him.

Authorities returned fire, and the suspect fled on foot. Moments later, a second armed suspect began firing at law enforcement, leaving the CHP officer with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Turlock police said a pursuit of the suspects led to the initial suspect being arrested. He was not injured or identified. A search remains in place for the second suspect.

A description of the suspect was not available.

According to the sheriff’s office, anyone in the area of Spruce, Angelus, Orange and High streets is urged to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity.

Turlock police set up a 10-city-block perimeter searching for the gunman. People who were outside of the perimeter when it was set up were not allowed to return inside to get to their homes.

The Turlock Police Department is the leading agency in this investigation.