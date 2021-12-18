TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Despite power being restored to a large number of customers in the area of Truckee, some 270 customers remain without power, said the Truckee Donner Public Utility District.
These customers are mainly along portions of Red Mountain Road, East Reed Avenue, and Pioneer Drive in the Donner Lake area, and along Glacier View Drive, and Baden Road in the Tahoe Donner area.
TDPUD and Roseville Electric crews are coordinating efforts with each of the overhead utilities and will continue to work in these areas to rebuild the electric system, and safely restore power to customers.
However, locations with considerable tree damage near utility structures, as well as damage to secondary connections at individual residences, will take longer to recover.
The following areas are expected to be without electricity during the weekend:
- A portion of Baden Road in Tahoe Donner;
- The south portion of Lariat Lane in Prosser Lakeview;
- The west end of Silver Fir Drive including Rio Vista Drive in Sierra Meadows;
- Red Mountain Road, Mt. Judah Drive, and Devil’s Peak Road in Donner Lake;
- East Reed Avenue, Pioneer Drive and portions of Donner Pass Road on the north side of Donner Lake;
- Several locations along Willow, Fir and Aspen Streets in the west end of Donner Lake; and
- Jacobs Court in Prosser Heights.
The Town of Truckee has opened a warming shelter at the Truckee Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, which can be accessed by anyone without heat.
The Truckee Donner Public Utility District will provide further updates as significant new information is available.