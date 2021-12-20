CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Interstate 80 over the weekend.
The incident happened a little after 6 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes near Antelope Road.
Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but a pedestrian was killed in the crash.
No information about the pedestrian's identity has been released at this point.
It’s unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.