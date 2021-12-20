NATOMAS (CBS13) — Flowers, candles, balloons and symbols of faith lined part of Del Paso Road as family and friends mourned Baljot Badyal, better known as “Bally.”

Bally was man they say was a friend to everyone.

“My uncle was the guy who light up the room,” explained his niece, Gurleen Gill. “I want him to always be remembered by the love he gave to people and how he always brought us all together,” she said,

Bally was driving a big rig for work when it overturned on Del Paso Road last week, closing down the road for hours. His family is still searching for answers in how this happened.

“Very tragic, difficult thing to see because we knew he was an experienced driver and had been doing it on his own for a while,” explained Bally’s cousin, Baljit Gill.

Baljit Gill explained his 35-year-old cousin who graduated from Natomas High was not only a pillar in their family, but also in all the communities he was a part of as a friend, uncle, and someone who spent his time uniting people of all backgrounds. It’s an example he hopes everyone can learn from.

“It’s a tragic loss of a young life that had so much potential,” he explained. “Everyone talks about spreading love and being a community, but he lived that. He lived that life and he spread a lot of love.”

His love returned during a vigil this Sunday with dozens of people coming to pay tribute to the man whose love knew no bounds.

“It gave me a little bit of peace to know how much love he spread throughout the community, not just in Natomas but far and wide,” Gurleen Gill said.

No-one else was injured in the crash. Sacramento police are still not releasing any information on how this crash happened.

Bally’s family plans to hold a funeral for him the day after Christmas.