GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — The last Kmart store in California has officially closed its doors for good.
An "everything must go" sale was hosted at the Grass Valley store over the weekend.
Some shoppers were awash in nostalgia.
"I used to work here a long time ago so I thought I'd come by and say goodbye," said one shopper. "It's kind of a sweet and sad moment at the same time. I miss it."
The Grass Valley store closed its doors for the last time on Sunday.
Other Kmart stores in South Lake Tahoe and Watsonville closed back in August.
According to CNN Business, the once-mighty retail chain will only have six locations in the country by the end of 2021.
A $10-15 million renovation of the entire Grass Valley shopping center is slated to begin next month, officials say. It’s expected to include a new Target and CVS Pharmacy.