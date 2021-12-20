LODI (CBS13) — The Lodi Police Department announced on Monday that officers arrested a minor in connection with online threats made toward a middle school.
The alleged threats were reportedly made toward Lodi Middle School on Sunday.
According to Lodi police, the child arrested was 12 years old. Additional details will not be released due to the child’s age.
Police said this arrest was unrelated to a 13-year-old who was arrested in the city under similar circumstances on December 17. That alleged threat was made toward Millswood Middle School via Instagram.