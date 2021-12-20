MODESTO (CBS13) — A person has been taken to the hospital after an apparent assault with a deadly weapon near a Modesto park Monday morning.
The incident happened near John Thurman Field, near the 700 block of Atkinson Way.READ MORE: Week Of Cold, Rain, Heavy Snow In Store For NorCal Leading Up To Christmas
Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found one victim. That victim has since been transported to the hospital in unknown condition.READ MORE: Last Kmart In California Closes For Good
One person has been detained, deputies say.
Exactly what led up to the assault is unclear.MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Struck, Killed On I-80 In Citrus Heights
People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being due to the investigation.