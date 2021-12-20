MODESTO (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy has been hurt after a shooting near a Modesto park Monday morning.
The incident happened along the 700 block of Adkinson Way, near John Thurman Field.
Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found one a teenage boy suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital by medics.
A 15-year-old boy believed to be a suspect in the shooting was detained at the scene by deputies, the sheriff's office says.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear.