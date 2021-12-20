OAKDALE (CBS13) — An 18-year-old senior at Oakdale High School has been identified as the person who died after falling out of a moving truck over the weekend, authorities say.
Oakdale police say officers responded after a report of a person falling out of a moving truck. Officers immediately started life-saving efforts on the victim, but medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene.
Officers believe the man had fallen after hanging out of the passenger-side window of the truck. Five other people were inside the truck, with police saying all of them were juveniles.
On Monday, police identified the person killed as 18-year-old Oakdale resident Joseph Casas. He was a senior at Oakdale High School, police say, and grief counselors will be on hand when students return after winter break.
Neither alcohol nor the vehicle’s speed were factors in the accident, police say.