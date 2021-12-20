OROVILLE (CBS13) — A search is on for a murder suspect in Oroville who was last seen running from a home.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office says, just after 10 a.m., a person was found dead at a home along the 1100 block of Feather Avenue. Detectives soon found evidence that the person was killed – with the suspect caught on video running from the area.
As captured in the surveillance video, the suspect was last seen running toward the area of 14th Street.
Witness have told detectives that the suspect is a transient often seen in the Oroville area.
No other details about the suspect, including his name, have been released at this point in the investigation.
Anyone else with surveillance video is urged to call detectives.