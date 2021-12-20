CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento State basketball game was canceled at the last minute over the weekend after players on the opposing team tested positive for COVID-19.

The men’s basketball team was set to take on UC Riverside on Sunday afternoon.

It’s unclear how many UC Riverside players tested positive.

Both teams are now trying to reschedule.

The Hornets, who have a 4-5 record this year so far, do not play again until after Christmas at Oregon State.