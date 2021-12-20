SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento State basketball game was canceled at the last minute over the weekend after players on the opposing team tested positive for COVID-19.
The men’s basketball team was set to take on UC Riverside on Sunday afternoon.READ MORE: Last Kmart In California Closes For Good
It’s unclear how many UC Riverside players tested positive.
READ MORE: Pedestrian Struck, Killed On I-80 In Citrus Heights
An update on today's contest.#GoHighlanders pic.twitter.com/wtrm7X4UGo
— UCR Men's Basketball (@UCRMBB) December 19, 2021
Both teams are now trying to reschedule.MORE NEWS: 49ers In Prime Position For Playoff Spot After Beating Falcons 31-13
The Hornets, who have a 4-5 record this year so far, do not play again until after Christmas at Oregon State.