STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Sherwood Mall in Stockton is set to get a new major tenant and a facelift – along with a new name.
Officials announced rebranding plans for the mall on Monday.READ MORE: Police: Oakdale High Senior, 18, Dies After Falling Out Of Moving Truck
As part of the rebrand, which will rename the mall as “Sherwood Place,” a Sprouts Farmers Market will be coming to the shopping center.READ MORE: Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Humboldt County Coast; No Tsunami Expected
The main part of the mall between Macy’s and Best Buy will close for the project.
Renovations are set to start in early 2022, with work expected to be completed by Spring 2023.MORE NEWS: Oroville Murder Suspect Seen On The Run In Surveillance Video
Other tenants and changes will be announced later.