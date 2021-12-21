ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Two dogs are recovering after a house fire in the Arden Arcade area Monday night.
Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the home along Los Molinos Way around 7:15 p.m.
Firefighters encountered two dogs that needed to be treated for smoke inhalation. A special mask made for animals was used on the dogs, who are now recovering.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.