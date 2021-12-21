MODESTO (CBS13) — Family and friends gathered at a park near Thrasher Avenue and Oregon Drive in Modesto, watching in frustration. Despite hours of police investigation, they say they’re getting few answers about the deaths of a 17- and 19-year-old who were shot and killed in broad daylight.

“You all not picking him up, if that was your family member, how would you feel,” Trinity Colter said to officers on scene.

Colter is the sister of 19-year-old Taurean Travis, who is known as local rapper K5.

“It’s not right” she said. “In Modesto, everyone is dying. It’s really sad. It’s pathetic!”

Police responded to the shooting on the 600 block of Thrasher Avenue at 1:22 pm Tuesday. The two deaths mark the 10th and 11th homicides for the city in 2021. There were 16 homicides in Modesto last year.

“It could happen to any of us in the hood,” Colter said.

Tiffany Cox, the sister of 17-year-old Julian Sisk, believes first responders didn’t do enough to save her brother.

“They didn’t even let anybody in as my little brother was gasping for air,” she explained. “They are laying on the ground. Get paramedics on them, zap them. Come on, work on them.”

Two lives lost, and the reason is still unclear as police look for a motive.

“It’s really sick how this world is now a days. What are we supposed to do?” Colter said. “Who is my kid going to call uncle? This isn’t right.”

Modesto PD are not releasing any details on a motive or suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (209) 342-9104 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.