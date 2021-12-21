SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Wishes really do come true – and this holiday, one 10-year-old with special needs had his granted in grand style.

A motorcade outside the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office led by Devin Wade and his mom Daniella was made possible by the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Daniella said.

Devin battles a genetic disorder.

“It’s been a challenge for sure. But he’s had such an awesome attitude. He is such a happy kid,” she said.

His love for law enforcement led to a special request: A cop uniform and a cop bike.

“When a wish like this comes along, it’s neat to see our community supporters come together,” said Brent Edwards with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Napa Auto Parts provided the scooter and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office consulted with them on the design.

“It’s always a joy when we can become part of something special. The elves were working behind the scenes to make this dream come true,” said Sgt. Kionna Rowe.

The scooter is equipped with sirens, lights, and something else: a sweatshirt and badge making Devin an honorary sheriff’s deputy.

“He had an idea of what was going on today, but I had to lie and tell him I got a ticket for no taillights and we had to come here and get it written off. So it was pretty hard keeping it a secret,” Devin’s father Denny said.

It was big smiles for a little boy who could hardly contain himself.

“It’s hard to hold back emotions right now,” Daniella said. “Thank you everyone, this has been absolutely amazing.”

Devin was surprised at his school by a parade of sheriff’s vehicles and a Napa Parts race car with a fire engine, all with lights and sirens blaring.