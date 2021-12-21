TURLOCK (CBS13) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to last week’s officer-involved shooting in Turlock that left a California Highway Patrol officer injured, police said Tuesday.

Alexander Arroyo, 21, was booked into jail and faces two attempted murder charges.

Henry Arroyo, 40, was the initial suspect arrested and suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when law enforcement fired shots back.

Henry Arroyo received medical treatment, and has already been booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on attempted murder charges. His bail was ordered at nearly $1.5 million, and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said this week that his arraignment was postponed until Dec. 27 so that he could make financial arrangements to hire a private attorney.

The shooting happened near Henry Arroyo’s home on the 600 block of High St. in Turlock. Thursday night, two suspects were taken into custody, but one was later released after being interviewed. At this time it is unclear if Alexander Arroyo was that second person.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and stemmed from an Wednesday freeway shooting, authorities said. The CHP Central Division Investigative Services Unit was working that shooting and located who they believed to be the freeway shooting suspect in a vehicle in the area of 600 High St. in Turlock.

When investigators approached the vehicle, an individual began shooting at them, and they returned fire. The suspect ran off and was chased by investigators when a second suspect shot at them, and the first suspect fled on foot.

Investigators caught up with and arrested the initial shooter, who was later identified as Henry Arroyo.

The CHP officer who was shot in the gun battle also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.