By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Woodland News

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop flames from spreading inside a Woodland restaurant Monday night.

Woodland Fire says crews responded to a report of smoke from inside the China Smorgi restaurant along W. Court Street just after 7:30 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area.

The flames were quickly extinguished. The extent of the damage is unclear, but firefighters say there was minimal extension to the other parts of the restaurant.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.