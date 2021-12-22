WOODLAND (CBS13) — A woman is dead and six other people were injured in a crash along Interstate 5 in Woodland, officials said Wednesday evening.
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway north of the Highway 113 off-ramp, according to the Woodland Fire Department.
Officials said three vehicles were involved — all passenger vehicles. The six people hospitalized, including two minors, all suffered minor injuries
All southbound lanes were blocked as a result of the crash, Caltrans said. Heavy traffic delays are expected.
This is a developing story.