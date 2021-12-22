FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A stolen big rig that was full of various merchandise has been recovered by California Highway Patrol.
Officers say, early Sunday morning, a stolen Freightliner tractor-trailer was spotted on westbound Interstate 80 at Travis Boulevard. The big rig was eventually stopped at the Cordelia Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility and a search was soon done.
Inside the trailer, officers found more than $250,000 worth of cargo, including: wine and other alcohol, Columbia-brand clothing and merchandise, bulk freight items, and other heavy-duty equipment.
The driver arrested has been identified as 30-year-old Clyde resident Ronald Edward Stevens.
Exactly where the big rig was stolen is unclear.
Stevens has been booked into Solano County Jail and is facing multiple felony charges.