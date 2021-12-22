CAMERON PARK (CBS13) — Deputies have arrested a pair of alleged Grinches who had stolen a package of Christmas gifts in Cameron Park.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, on Tuesday, deputies got a report of a package theft from a Cameron Park home. Thanks to a surveillance camera, deputies got a good description of the suspect and their vehicle.
A deputy soon spotted the suspect’s vehicle just 20 minutes later. The suspect was pulled over and a search was done – uncovering the stolen items, as well as drugs and suspected burglary tools.
Two people were arrested: 46-year-old Rocky Abranski and 39-year-old Marissa Nolan. Both are facing numerous theft and drug charges.