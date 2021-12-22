CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
RIO LINDA (CBS13) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Rio Linda on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened a little before 10 a.m. near Marysville and Rio Linda boulevards.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but only one vehicle was involved.

Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and found only one person was in the car. The person was soon pronounced dead.

No other details about the crash have been released.