RIO LINDA (CBS13) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Rio Linda on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened a little before 10 a.m. near Marysville and Rio Linda boulevards.
READ MORE: California Sets Feb. 1 Deadline For Health Worker COVID Boosters
Unfortunately the solo occupant involved has been pronounced deceased on scene. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of this tragic event.
Metro Fire asks our community members to please drive safely and defensively, to hopefully prevent similar incidents
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 22, 2021
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but only one vehicle was involved.READ MORE: White Christmas Expected For Sierra: More Widespread Rain, Heavy Snow Coming
Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and found only one person was in the car. The person was soon pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Elk Grove Police Arrest Man Accused Of Carjacking, Robbing Elderly Woman At Knifepoint
No other details about the crash have been released.