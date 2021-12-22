STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A Modesto man has died after a suspected DUI crash in rural Stanislaus County late Monday night.
California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the intersection of S. Carpenter Road and W. Monte Vista Avenue, several miles south of Modesto, after a report of a crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan.
Investigators believe the pickup ran a stop sign at the intersection and crashed into the sedan. The impact caused the pickup to overturn several times – ejecting the two people inside.
The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old man from Modesto, died from his injuries. A 25-year-old Oakdale woman who was also in the pickup was taken to the hospital with major injuries.
Officers say drugs and/or alcohol appear to have been a factor in the crash.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the pickup driver who died.
Only one person was in the sedan that was struck by the pickup. That driver escaped with just minor injuries, CHP says.