SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Tower Bridge is broken and there’s no estimated time for it to be fixed.
Caltrans says the electrical supply to the bridge's main motor went out late friday night, which means the drawbridge is stuck in the down position.
Cars are still able to cross the span, but sailboats, riverboats and other tall ships are currently unable to pass underneath.
Caltrans says the motor and broken electrical equipment dates back to the 1930s when the bridge first opened. It was due to be replaced next summer.
Caltrans says the malfunction is not related to last week’s downtown power outage.