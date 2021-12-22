TRACY (CBS13) — A jewelry store in Tracy’s West Valley Mall was the victim of a smash and grab on Tuesday, police say.
Tracy police say the smash and grab happened a little after 8 p.m. Several suspects went into the store and took sledgehammers to display cases.
Exactly how much merchandise was stolen has not been disclosed.
There were initial reports of people thinking they heard gunshots, but police say those turned out to be the sound of glass getting smashed.
Investigators are now looking video surveillance.
No detailed description of the suspects has been released at this point.