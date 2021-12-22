Lifting Holiday Spirits At Shriners Children's HospitalSacramento police and fire departments teamed up to bring holiday cheer to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Sacramento.

8 hours ago

Elderly Woman Assaulted, Carjacked In Elk GroveA man is in custody accused of robbing and carjacking an elderly woman at knifepoint in Elk Grove, police said Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Carmichael Families Forced Out Before Christmas After FireSadly, at least two dogs died in the fire. One person had to be treated at the scene for minor injuries, firefighters say. No other injuries were reported.

8 hours ago

Family Speaks Out After Two Teens Gunned Down In ModestoDespite hours of police investigation, family members say they're getting few answers about the deaths of a 17- and 19-year-old who were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday.

9 hours ago

Sacramento's Tower Bridge BrokenThe electrical supply to the bridge's main motor has gone out.

12 hours ago