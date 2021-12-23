SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The person shot dead near Mango’s nightclub in Midtown Sacramento last week has been identified as a teenager.
According to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office, the victim was Joseph Scarlett, 18, of Sacramento.
Scarlett was shot on the night of Dec. 17 in the area of 20th and K streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Information regarding a motive or suspect has still not been released. However, police said it is believed a disturbance between two separate groups resulted in the shooting.
The shooting prompted a large police presence in what is a rather busy area in midtown. No other injuries were reported.