SACRAMENTO (AP/CBS13) – Rain and snow showers fell on Northern California on Wednesday in the first wave of a wet weather pattern that is expected to spread throughout the state and last through Christmas into next week, forecasters said.
❄️ Heavy mountain snow & gusty winds will combine for extremely difficult holiday travel. Mountain travel will be hazardous, and is highly discouraged, with whiteout conditions possible at times. #CAwx #CAsnow
Forecast: https://t.co/WjKBsJmkq2
Roads: https://t.co/6jnhwJwcfC pic.twitter.com/oJdoGAcMZs
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 22, 2021
Forecasters warned that holiday travel, especially through high passes, would be affected by multiple rounds of rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.
Winter storm warnings were scheduled to go into effect in sections of the Sierra Nevada as early as Wednesday afternoon or by Thursday morning and last through Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Chain requirements were already in effect for vehicles on some stretches of routes through the Sierra, according to the California Department of Transportation.
Rainfall was light to moderate around the San Francisco Bay Area and was slowly spreading down the coast.
Here is a look at 24 hour rain totals across our area. Periods of widespread rain and heavy mountain snow will continue through this week and into early next week. Be prepared for slick roads in the Valley and hazardous mountain travel. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2VPNfJyNZw
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 22, 2021
Widespread rain wasn't expected in Southern California until Thursday. Forecasters said a flood watch would be in effect Thursday evening through Friday morning due to possible excessive rainfall from an atmospheric river pointed at the region.
