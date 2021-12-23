SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was pronounced dead after a crash near Lemon Hill Avenue and 69th Street in South Sacramento, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the crash involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian which occurred just before 7 p.m.
“The pedestrian, an adult male, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel from the fire department. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is being contacted by officers,” said the Sacramento Police Department.
According to the Sacramento Police, some streets in the area will be closed off as they deal with the aftermath of the incident.
Incident info: One person determined deceased from auto vs. pedestrian crash on Lemon Hill Ave/ 69th Street. Traffic impacted both directions on Lemon Hill. SMUD on scene assessing damaged power pole and SPD conducting an investigation. pic.twitter.com/qcybmIVgWU
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) December 24, 2021