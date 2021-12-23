SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento home was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.
The scene was along the 2300 block of Garden Highway.
Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames shooting from the home. A second alarm was called.
Firefighters say the large single-family home is a total loss.
Crews were able to save buildings that were on both sides of the home. No injuries have been reported.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point in the investigation.