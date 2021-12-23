CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento home was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.

The scene was along the 2300 block of Garden Highway.

READ MORE: Neighbors In Elk Grove Community Fearful After 86-Year-Old Woman Attacked

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames shooting from the home. A second alarm was called.

READ MORE: White Christmas Expected For Sierra: More Widespread Rain, Heavy Snow Coming

Firefighters say the large single-family home is a total loss.

Crews were able to save buildings that were on both sides of the home. No injuries have been reported.

MORE NEWS: 'Would Freak Me Out': Auburn Neighbors Shocked As Plane Crashes Onto Roof

Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point in the investigation.