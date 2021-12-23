SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings are releasing more Non-Fungible Tokens.

On Thursday, the team announced their collaboration with blanksoles for the “Laidback Lions.”

Now is your chance to claim a genesis Laidback Lion NFT! Your ticket into a unique community of Sacramento Kings fans, and membership to “The Jungle” pic.twitter.com/l7gZsvP5pi — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 23, 2021

A total of 20 unique NFTs will be available.

“As the metaverse becomes a reality, we are excited to provide fans exclusive activations that have never been possible before,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé in a statement.

NFTs are data part of a blockchain. However, unlike with cryptocurrency, the NFT cannot be interchanged – allowing it to be used as a proof of ownership.

Digital art has started to become associated with NFTs, and some have even sold for millions of dollars.

The Laidback Lions NFTs will be released on Thursday for a price of about $500. People who own the tokens will also get some more tangible benefits, too, like an exclusive hoodie and two premium seats to a Kings home game.

This isn’t the first time the Kings have released an NFT. Earlier in the year, the team launched a digital, 85 NFT collection that depicted the pin that was given out of the Kings’ 1985 inaugural season in Sacramento.