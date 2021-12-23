Three Identified And Arrested For Thrasher Avenue Double Shooting Homicide In ModestoThe 17- and 19-year-old who were shot and killed in broad daylight on Thrasher Avenue in Modesto earlier this week are now getting justice after the three suspects involved have been identified and taken into custody.

One Killed In South Sacramento Crash Near Lemon Hill Avenue And 69th StreetOne person was pronounced dead after a crash near Lemon Hill Avenue and 69th Street in South Sacramento, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Omicron Blamed For Up To 70% Of Cases In Parts Of CaliforniaThe highly contagious omicron variant is evident in 50% to 70% of new coronavirus cases in parts of the most populous state heading into the holidays, California health officials said Thursday.