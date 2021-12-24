Shoppers Rushing For Last-Minute Purchases In SacramentoMadisen Keavey was in Old Sacramento where you can catch the season's last Theatre of Lights. Shoppers were also out taking advantage of the last hours before Christmas.

16 minutes ago

New Casino Coming To North Lake TahoeA project for a new luxury casino and resort in North Lake Tahoe is moving forward.The investment group that recently bought the Biltmore Lodge and Casino just bought another property in North Lake Tahoe. This one is right on the lake. The company plans to tear down the cottages that are there and build a new casino and hotel. They hope to break ground in May of 2022.

41 minutes ago

Tractor Shortage Could Lead To Higher Prices At The Grocery StoreHigh gas prices are impacting food costs, and a supply chain issue could make it worse. Rachel Wulff shows that a shortage of tractors could put a pinch on your pocketbook.

45 minutes ago

New Testing Mandate For Yolo County Nursing Facility WorkersStarting Monday, workers at Yolo County nursing facilities will be required to be tested twice weekly, they'll have to have the booster by 2/1, and visitors will be required at facilities to show a negative test.

51 minutes ago

Omicron Caused As Many As 70% Of Cases In Parts Of CaliforniaThe highly contagious omicron variant is evident in 50% to 70% of new coronavirus cases in parts of the most populous state heading into the holidays as California is on the precipice of recording 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, health officials said Friday.

1 hour ago