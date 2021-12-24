Davis Central Park Getting Multi-Million-Dollar FaceliftCentral Park in Davis is getting a cool, new look. One of the features it'll receive is a splash area. The state is awarding the city a $2.7 million grant to spruce up the park.

36 minutes ago

Newcastle Sells All Food It Was Left With After Last-Minute CancellationCarol's Market in Newcastle was able to bounce back from the $7,000 cancellation after local residents bought the food the store was left with.

41 minutes ago

As Covid Spread Increases, Americans Take Precautions Or Cancel GatheringsWith Christmas here and COVID-19 increasingly spreading, Americans are faced with the choice of whether to cancel events or try to be as safe as they can.

44 minutes ago

Suspect Shot During Gun Battle With Deputies In CarmichaelA suspect has been transported to the hospital after he allegedly fired at sheriff's deputies in Carmichael.

58 minutes ago

Sacramentans Enjoying The Christmas Eve Hustle And BustleShoppers purchasing gifts and loading up on grocery must-haves is a sign of gathering on this year's Christmas Day.

4 hours ago