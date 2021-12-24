CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A suspect has been shot following a reported carjacking in Rancho Cordova.
Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputies were able to track the vehicle to Carmichael along El Camino Avenue. When deputies arrived at the vehicle, they found it was empty, according to a sheriff's department spokesperson. They say the suspect then approached the vehicle and fired shots at the deputies. They returned fire, hitting the suspect who was then transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
El Camino Avenue was closed in both directions during the shooting investigation.
The victim in the Rancho Cordova carjacking was uninjured.