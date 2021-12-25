TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Due to the intensity of the storm, Interstate 80 has been closed at Donner Pass.
As can be seen in the video posted on Instagram by ActiveNorCal, the road is almost completely obscured by the snowstorm.
The highway is closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to low visibility. Drivers have been advised to use alternate routes during travel.
For more information about highway closures, visit the Caltrans website, here.
