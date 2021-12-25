SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A local bar in Sacramento is asking for whoever stole their beloved Nutcracker to bring it back.
The Darling Aviary bar in Downtown Sacramento recently had their prized nutcracker stolen from out of the establishment.
The bar is requesting that whoever stole it please come forward and return it.
The establishment sent a security video that shows someone "borrowing" it without asking.