Call Kurtis: United Food & Commercial Workers Union Calling For ProtectionThe United Food & Commercial Workers Union is calling on retail chains to step up their COVID-19 protection protocols.

16 hours ago

Sacramento Bar Asking For Person Who Took Nutcracker To Give It BackThe prized nutcracker decoration was stolen from the Darling Aviary bar in Sacramento. Owners are asking for whoever "borrowed it" to give it back. The theft was caught on video.

16 hours ago

Vandals Target Holiday Light Displays In SacramentoPolice are investigating after vandals around Sacramento targeted Christmas light displays. Those whose displays were damaged are vowing to put their displays up again next year.

16 hours ago

Davis Central Park Getting Multi-Million-Dollar FaceliftCentral Park in Davis is getting a cool, new look. One of the features it'll receive is a splash area. The state is awarding the city a $2.7 million grant to spruce up the park.

17 hours ago

Newcastle Sells All Food It Was Left With After Last-Minute CancellationCarol's Market in Newcastle was able to bounce back from the $7,000 cancellation after local residents bought the food the store was left with.

17 hours ago