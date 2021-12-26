PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A driver on Highway 50 was driving the wrong way on the 8 Mile Road Offramp, officials said Sunday.
The driver was going westbound in the eastbound lane and had to be stopped by the California Highway Patrol.
This occurred at about 3:40 p.m. in Placerville.
At the moment there is no information about the state of the driver or other vehicles.