Nearly A Dozen Vehicles Saved By SAR Off Golden State HighwaySAR rescued nearly a dozen vehicles from Gold Lake Hwy., and turned away dozens more that were being routed that way by Google Maps and Apple Maps.

Holiday Flights Canceled, Delayed Due To COVID-19 Issues And WeatherThe day after Christmas, travelers at SMF told CBS13 their holiday didn't look the same as it did in 2020 because many of them didn't have to spend it alone.

New Law Goes Into Effect In 2022 To Reduce Organic Waste By 75 PercentA new law goes into effect in 2022 that requires the state to reduce organic waste in landfills by 75 percent in the next five years.