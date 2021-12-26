RENO (CBS13) — Six people are hurt after a 20 car pile-up by the Nevada state line near Reno.
Snow, ice, and high winds are causing white-out conditions in Washoe valley.
The cars piled up on highway 395 are something out of a disaster film.
The Truckee Fire Department says 50 miles per hour winds prompted the highway to close. They say at least six people were taken to the hospital.