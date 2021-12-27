OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits were being handed out at several locations across Yuba County.
As of Monday afternoon, and due to high demand, county officials said testing kits were only still available at the E-Center Head Start Child Development Center located at 1766 8th Ave. in Olivehrust, the E-Center Head Start Beverly Terrace at 5903 Lowe Ave. in Marysville, and the Camptonville Community Center at 16585 School St.
Testing kits can be picked up at the community center between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Marysville E-Center Head Start Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the Olivehurst E-Center Head Start is offering pick-ups from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. only on Fridays. However, the county said E-Center Head Start is closed until January 3, so pickups will be allowed after then.
Each adult who shows up is being limited to receiving one box, which contains two tests.
Other locations, which ran out of tests Monday afternoon, were:
- Wheatland City Hall at 111 C St.
- Yuba County Health and Human Services at 5830 Packard Ave. in Marysville
- Youth For Change at 1128 Yuba St. in Marysville
- Yuba County Library at 303 2nd St. in Marysville
- Linda Fire Station 3 at 1765 River Oaks Blvd. in Plumas Lake
Yuba County said it will release an update when a new shipment of at-home testing kits arrives at each location.