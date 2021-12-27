'Concerned My Brother's Not Coming Home': Family Battles To Remain Hopeful In Search For Missing Skier At NorthstarAs search and rescue teams at Northstar ski resort battle time and extreme weather trying to locate a missing skier, the family battles to keep hope alive.

CDC Shortens Recommended COVID Isolation, Quarantine TimeThe CDC on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they've tested positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they don't have symptoms — and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.

'Everything Is Closed At One Point Or Another': Heavy Snow Makes A Mess Of Sierra HighwaysSierra snow has shut down Interstate 80 at Applegate to the Nevada State Line, prompting mile-long delays. It took a half a dozen men to try and get one driver out of the snow