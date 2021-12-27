DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — With snow still a problem, the two major highways through the Sierra remain closed on Monday.
Interstate 80 is closed from Applegate Road in Placer County to the Nevada State Line. For local traffic, chains are also required from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada State Line.
Highway 50 is closed from 8.3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers. For local traffic, chain controls are in effect from 2.8 miles east to 8.3 miles east of Placerville, as well as 9 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.
Both freeways were closed over the weekend due to low visibility, heavy snow, downed power lines and downed trees across the roads.
Several parts of Highway 88 (from Dew Drop to 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake, 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake to Kirkwood, 2 miles east of Kirkwood to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction, and Picketts Junction to Wood fords) are also closed.
Highway 89 from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley Road was closed on Monday due to an avalanche, Caltrans says.
No estimated time of reopening has been given by Caltrans yet.