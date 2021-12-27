DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — With snow still a problem, one major highway through the Sierra remain closed on Monday while another reopened.
Interstate 80 is closed from Colfax to the Nevada State Line due to low visibility. For local traffic, chains are also required from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada State Line.
Highway 50 was closed from 8.3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers, but fully reopened Wednesday night. For local traffic, chain controls are in effect from 2.8 miles east to 8.3 miles east of Placerville, as well as 9 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.
#ICYMI TrafficAlert UPDATE (1 of 3):
❄️US-50 OPEN from Point View Dr. in Placerville to Meyers (@CountyElDorado).🥳
❄️I-80 CLOSED from Colfax to the Nevada State-line.🥶
❄️EB SR-20 CLOSED @ Nevada St. (@NevadaCountyCA).#KnowBeforeYouGo https://t.co/HS687UgNj7 1 (800) 427-7623. pic.twitter.com/XyFLfBDUg8
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 28, 2021
Both freeways were closed over the weekend due to low visibility, heavy snow, downed power lines and downed trees across the roads.
Several parts of Highway 88 (from Dew Drop to 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake, 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake to Kirkwood, 2 miles east of Kirkwood to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction, and Picketts Junction to Woodfords) are also closed.
Highway 89 is closed from Eagle Point Campground to Bliss State Park and from Sierraville to Sattley
No estimated time of reopening has been given by Caltrans yet.