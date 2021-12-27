NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — A search effort is underway for a skier who went missing on Christmas Day at Northstar ski resort.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Truckee resident Rory Angelotta told friends we was going to go skiing on Christmas before meeting up with them for dinner. He never showed up, however, prompting them to call authorities.
Search and rescue crews responded and found Angelotta’s vehicle in the parking lot and discovered he had scanned his ski pass at the Comstock lift late that morning.
Angelotta's phone also appears to have made a short call just before he scanned his ski pass.
Crews combed the mountain in extreme weather, but they eventually had to call off their search.
Another search is underway on Monday, but extreme weather is again hampering the effort.
Angelotta had recently moved from Colorado to the Truckee area back in October. He may have been wearing a navy blue Fly Low jacket, blue helmet, and black goggles when he went missing.
Anyone who sees Angelotta, or who may have spoken with him since he was reported missing, is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (530) 886-5375.