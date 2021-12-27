RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Authorities are dealing with a possible suspect who has barricaded themselves in a Rancho Cordova home early Monday morning.
The scene is along Utopia River Court, off Klamath River Drive.
Police say two people were taken to the hospital from the scene, but it's unclear how they were hurt. The extent of their injuries were also unclear.
A law enforcement presence remains in front of the home.
No other details about the situation have been released.