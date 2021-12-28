AUBURN (CBS13) — A lucky Powerball ticket sold in Auburn may not have won the jackpot, but it will definitely be someone’s favorite Christmas present.
The California Lottery says one of the four Powerball tickets that matched 5/5 numbers, missing only the Powerball, for the Christmas drawing was sold at the ARCO am/pm at 13405 Lincoln Way.
With the jackpot being around $400 million, those tickets were still worth $554,800.
No confirmed winner has come forward yet, the lottery says.
Other 5/5 tickets were sold in Los Banos, Nipomo, and Tujunga.
The next Powerball drawing is set to happen on Wednesday with an estimated jackpot of $441 million.